CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interview: SLUMBERJACK and Lucy Lucy interview each other!

By Bruce Baker
theaureview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectonic duo SLUMBERJACK have teased out another track from their forthcoming debut LP, Dichotomy, in the form of “Better Off”, featuring the vocals of Sydney-sider Lucy Lucy. It might come as a surprise to many that the duo hasn’t yet released a full-form album, having released a number of singles and EP’s over the years. Their live shows have established SLUMBERJACK as one of the leading electronic acts in Australia over the past decade.

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Lou P Scarlett “Hungry” (2021)

How big is your appetite? That’s the question asked by Sydney electro-pop artist Lou P Scarlett in the catchy “Hungry”, which we have the exclusive premiere of, ahead of its release on Friday. This is a tune with a big driving beat and a happily contagious chorus, which can’t help but put a smile. She sings about desire and hunger, for love, success, money, freedom and more. With just the right amount of attitude, she asks, just what is that will sate your appetite?
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Track of the Week: Jaguar Jonze “WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING?” (2021)

Brisbane-based singer/songwriter, artist, producer and all-round visionary Jaguar Jonze has released “WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING?”, a blistering take-down on those that misuse their power in the music industry. This is the first release since her Antihero (EP) that was released earlier in the year. Jaguar Jonze is the...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Afterthought “Summerset Stunner” (2021)

The brilliantly upbeat “Summerset Stunner” from Sydney pop-punk quintet Afterthought is bursting with sunshine and optimism. With classic indie guitars, a tight beat and soaring harmonies this is a track to celebrate love and friendship. This is the second single to be released from their forthcoming sophomore self-titled EP, to be released on the 22nd October, 2021. The lead single, “Homebound” was released last month.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
Banana 101.5

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie – Each Record is Like a Crystal Ball (Interview)

Canadian vocalist James LaBrie has played an integral part in making Dream Theater one of America’s leading progressive metal acts. While not all of their albums are equally beloved, each one — be they classic genre collections such as 1992’s Images and Words or controversial statements such as 2016’s The Astonishing — demonstrates why they’ve remained so singular.
ROCK MUSIC
theaureview.com

Album Review: Sam Teskey’s debut Cycles powerfully captures the beauty of life

Music often has the power to capture the singular highlights within our lives, but rarely can it capture the flow and change of the entire process. Nonetheless, Australian blues artist and Grammy-nominated sound engineer, Sam Teskey, has managed to do that, telling the journey of… us. From womb to death; sonically using music to add his own interpretation to the beauty of existence.
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electonic#Better Off
Billboard

Legendary Sister Act Singer Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

It’s not every day a three-time Grammy Award winner is sent home on The Masked Singer. But that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 13), when Cupcake got tossed. The latest episode of Fox’s unlikely hit returned to Group B, and its lineup of Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake, who tackled Bruno Mars' "Finesse".
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Sugababes: Keisha Buchanan claims producers ‘told’ her and Mutya to ‘fight each other’ in shocking interview

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has claimed the girl band’s producers would encourage the singers to “fight each other”.The group launched in 1998, with Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy making up its three original members. Numerous fall-outs over the years saw the singers all leave their own band one by one, with rolling replacements, until 13 years later none of the initial line-up was left.They were a long-term fixture in the British tabloids due to their several line-up changes and group infighting.In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine to promote the re-release of their debut album...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elton John sets UK chart record with new single

Elton John has set a record with his new single “Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” featuring Dua Lipa. The 74-year-old English singer’s new song from his forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions entered into the UK top 10 singles chart last month, where it is currently ranking at second place. It means that John has become the first artist in history to score a UK Top 10 single in six different decades.“Cold Hearts (PNAU Remix)” is the “Rocket Man” singer’s 33rd top 10 single in the UK.This latest accomplishment places John in line with music artists like David Bowie, Cher, Michael...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Album of the Week: Baker Boy – Gela (2021 LP)

It may have taken him a while, but the Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land has come through with the goods. Since bursting on to the scene in 2017 with “Cloud 9”, Baker Boy has slowly but surely pieced together a debut album that highlights the dance beats he’s become known for, willingness to indulge modern music and pay respects to his ancestors, while putting at the forefront of each song his ability to perform in both his native tongue and English. The former Young Australian of the Year, Baker Boy has been ever-reliable in releasing catchy pop songs that the public has flocked to en masse. Here on his debut album, Gela, this has not changed.
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 5 recap: Head to Heads begin

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! The final five camera shy singers to audition it their all disguised as colorful alter egos, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Wylie was eliminated and revealed to be Milton, a 30-year old from Forrest City, Arkansas. The 16 remaining contenders will now go up against each other. Eight will face off on October 13 with the other eight doing battle on October 20. Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 5 recap below. SEE All recaps for ‘Alter Ego’ Season 1 8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am, Alanis...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

The Shocking New Claims Dog The Bounty Hunter Just Made About Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been named a "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito case, according to NBC News. Laundrie is believed to be living somewhere off grid after police tried questioning him about the disappearance of his fiancee, Petito. The two had been in the midst of a cross country road trip when Laundrie showed up at his home in Florida solo. Days later, his parents reported him as missing. In mid-September, Police located the body of Petito in Wyoming and ruled her death a homicide, according to NBC News. While Laundrie may have information about what might have happened to Petito, an arrest warrant was actually issued for fraud after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to Insider.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy