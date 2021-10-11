Interview: SLUMBERJACK and Lucy Lucy interview each other!
Electonic duo SLUMBERJACK have teased out another track from their forthcoming debut LP, Dichotomy, in the form of “Better Off”, featuring the vocals of Sydney-sider Lucy Lucy. It might come as a surprise to many that the duo hasn’t yet released a full-form album, having released a number of singles and EP’s over the years. Their live shows have established SLUMBERJACK as one of the leading electronic acts in Australia over the past decade.www.theaureview.com
Comments / 0