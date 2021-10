Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Shiba Inu found itself in troubled waters as investors locked in their gains following a near 330% surge in value. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB retraced by 15% and broke below two crucial near-term support levels. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level could lead to a spillover towards $0.00002047, resulting in a further loss of 17%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO