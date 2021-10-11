CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington was already seeing big dip in high-school officials returning from the pandemic. Vaccine mandates could push the numbers even lower

Cover picture for the articleIn the days after Gov. Jay Inslee’s Aug. 27 announcement updating vaccination mandates, those who assign games to Washington sports officials began to wonder how they would cover high-school and middle-school contests. Already, the number of registered officials in the state was down from the more than 4,500 who worked...

