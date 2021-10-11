CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ Leighton Vander Esch basically called Giants soft — and mocked Kadarius Toney’s ‘stupid’ late-game fight too

By Zack Rosenblatt
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — Earlier in the week, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch complained about fans criticizing Dallas players on social media, calling that treatment “classless” and “ridiculous”. Sunday, Vander Esch had no problem mocking the Giants in his post-game press conference after the Cowboys won, decisively, 44-20. In a lot of ways, the Cowboys got the better of the Giants on Sunday, dominating offensively though a bruising rushing attack. And they mostly contained the offense — other than Kadarius Toney — in a dominant win. Emotions got the better of the Giants, too, as Toney was ejected with six minutes left in the game after throwing a punch at the end of a scrum.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

