CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okmulgee County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okmulgee; Tulsa; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beggs, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Bixby... Glenpool Beggs... Stonebluff Liberty... Hectorville Leonard TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Bixby, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

​​Islamic State claims credit for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that left 47 people dead on Friday in southern Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Sunni extremist group said late Friday in a statement over social media that guards outside of the Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province had been shot and killed by two of its members, and that one explosive had erupted inside the mosque while the other was detonated at the mosque’s entrance, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy