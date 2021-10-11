Tornado Warning issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okmulgee; Tulsa; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beggs, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Bixby... Glenpool Beggs... Stonebluff Liberty... Hectorville Leonard TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN