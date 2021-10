Erica Dixon didn’t get much screen time on the current season of LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Dixon quickly became a fan favorite during the first season of the show. Viewers got to know her as she and Scrappy attempted to make their romance work. They have a daughter together and for years, they had an on and off relationship. One of their biggest obstacles was interference from Momma Dee. Erica also said that there were times when Scrappy wasn’t faithful. So they had a lot of tension and blowups over the years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO