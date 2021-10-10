CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

10/10/2021: Deepfakes, 1,000 Children, Deep Springs

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow synthetic media, or deepfakes, could soon change our world; Reuniting families separated at the border; Deep Springs College: Higher education on a remote ranch.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
Awful Announcing

Allison Williams is leaving ESPN over COVID-19 vaccine mandate, says “I am so morally and ethically not aligned with this.”

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is one of many large corporations requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which has led to more than 722,000 deaths in the United States. As ESPN PR’s Mike Soltys shared in the first link there (an Aug. 2 Bristol Press piece on the Disney mandate, which was set to kick in this month), ESPN actually put in an earlier mandate of Aug. 1 for the people working live events for them. That included sideline reporters like Allison Williams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#10 10#Deep Springs College
duke.edu

Apply for Spring Archival Expeditions by 10/29

Are you interested in developing your skills in designing learning experiences for students? Interested in engaging students with digital and physical primary source materials? Consider participating in Archival and Digital Expeditions!. Archival and Digital Expeditions is a unique opportunity for graduate students to work with a faculty member to design...
EDUCATION
CBS News

AMC Theatres to offer open caption showtimes in more than 100 U.S. markets

Open captioning will now be available during select showtimes at 240 AMC theatres in more than 100 U.S. markets, the company announced in a press release Friday. "By adding open captions to the variety of presentation formats we offer, AMC locations become a more welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as many for whom English is not their native language," said Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer of AMC. "Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC."
MOVIES
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Joy Oladokun performs "If You Got A Problem”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joins Saturday Sessions. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she grew up in Arizona, inspired to take up guitar at the age of ten after seeing Tracy Chapman's iconic performance at a Nelson Mandela tribute. Eventually, she headed to Nashville and chased her own dreams of recording an album. From her album "In Defense of My Own Happiness," Joy Oladokun performs "If You Got A Problem.”
MUSIC
CBS News

Carole Hopson on new book and inspiring a new generation of flyers

Carole Hopson is one of the few women pilots of color who flies a Boeing 737 for United Airlines as a first officer. She was inspired to become a pilot by the story of Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman to earn a pilot’s license. Now, Hopson has written a book inspired by Coleman in hopes it can help her mission to diversify the aviation industry. Michelle Miller has the details.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS News

Studios reach deal with film and TV crews to avoid looming strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage...
MOVIES
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Joy Oladokun performs "Sunday”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joins Saturday Sessions. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she grew up in Arizona, inspired to take up guitar at the age of ten after seeing Tracy Chapman's iconic performance at a Nelson Mandela tribute. Eventually, she headed to Nashville and chased her own dreams of recording an album. From her album "In Defense of My Own Happiness," Joy Oladokun performs "Sunday.”
MUSIC
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Joy Oladokun performs "Sorry Isn’t Good Enough”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joins Saturday Sessions. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she grew up in Arizona, inspired to take up guitar at the age of ten after seeing Tracy Chapman's iconic performance at a Nelson Mandela tribute. Eventually, she headed to Nashville and chased her own dreams of recording an album. From her album "In Defense of My Own Happiness," Joy Oladokun performs "Sorry Isn’t Good Enough.”
MUSIC
CBS News

CBS News

299K+
Followers
39K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy