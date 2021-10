Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is now the Korean actress with the highest number of followers on Instagram. Jung has gained significant international recognition following her breakout role in Netflix’s Squid Game, which is well on its way to becoming the streaming platform’s “biggest show ever”. Since the show’s release last month, the actress has seen her Instagram following count rise from around 400,000 to 13million at the time of writing.

