Sacramento, CA

Red Flag Warnings | National Weather Service launches a new category: 'Particularly Dangerous Situation'

 5 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif — People have seen how explosive fires like the Camp, Carr, Tubbs, Dixie and North Complex develop so quickly that it leaves people little time to escape. Even though Red Flag Warnings are issued in many cases, it's still hard to imagine something overtaking a town or area in just hours. But the frequency of these events has gone up over the last decade.

