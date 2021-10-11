The Walking Dead: World Beyond Recap With Spoilers: "Foothold"

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. On Sunday, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond returned for its second season and posted a 0.20 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 753K total viewers. That is down from its first season numbers, but not by too much. That show was designed for a two-season run, and I theorize that if its ratings had been better it might have continued beyond that, but AMC is sticking with the limited run for this one. In the lead-in hour, parent series The Walking Dead improved from the prior week’s series low to a 0.47 rating with 1.9 million total viewers. That show is in its final season.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO