The Walking Dead: World Beyond Recap With Spoilers: "Foothold"

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What do you live for?" The question that Indira (Anna Khaja) asked of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) as new arrivals of The Perimeter hangs over Season 2 Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In "Foothold," CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) tries to tie up loose ends by hunting a fugitive Will (Jelani Alladin). He escaped from the Civic Republic research facility where Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) recently reunited with his gifted daughter, Hope (Alexa Mansour), the newest recruited asset of the New York State facility. It's there that Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) works with Leo to eliminate empties from the planet.

