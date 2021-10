But with the investment made in adding more speed to the roster in the offseason, the Broncos have surrendered a 38-yard kickoff return in the season opener and a 102-yard kickoff return for a TD in Week 2, have been called for a taunting penalty after downing a punt and surrendered a 42-yard punt return in Week 4. In a 3-1 start, none of those plays have cost them. But if this team really wants to be in the playoff conversation, repairs need to be made or those kinds of plays will cost them.

