The Boston Red Sox slugger may not be a natural first baseman, but he seems to be one of the the most redeemable players to put on the uniform. The Red Sox acquired Schwarber at the Major League Baseball trade deadline hoping the typical left fielder could learn to play first base. He’s shown his limitations there, but has more than made up for it. Game 3 of the American League Division Series was a great example of that.

