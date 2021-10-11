CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toonami Hypes Batman Ninja Debut With New Promo

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToonami is hyping Batman Ninja's debut with a slick new promo! As part of the upcoming DC FanDome 2021 fan event, Toonami will be once again getting in on the fun like they did for the first major event last year. This time around, DC Universe will be bringing another set of movies to the Adult Swim programming block. The major difference this year, however, is that one of the new movies will actually be one of the few times DC Comics has experimented with full anime projects for the Batman, Batman Ninja.

