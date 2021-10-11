CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Hague: 'Love is a gift. Loyalty is earned.'

By Greg Hague, Hague Partners
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Holden had the same fears most children experience growing up (meeting other kids, speaking in front of her class, trying new things). Her dad taught her that when she felt afraid, to assess whether it was a "healthy" fear or a "paralyzing" fear. Healthy fears keep us from being...

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

Dear Sophie: 'I Love My Boyfriend - But His Kids Are Hard Work'

I love my boyfriend… But his kids are hard work. Disclaimer: I’m not a trained relationship expert - so please, take any advice with a pinch of salt. Firstly, don’t you live in England? The home of boarding schools? OK, I’m only slightly joking. I went to three, and I was expelled from two. So make of that what you will.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: When you love someone, but they don’t love you

It happens all the time, but no one chooses it. It happens to rich people and poor people. It happens to good people and not-so-good people. It happens to young people and old people. One day you wake up and the awful truth hits you in the heart: you love a person, but they don’t love you. No matter who it is that doesn’t love you, when you love someone, and they don’t love you back, you are in one of the most potentially self-destructive situations. Here’s some simple, common-sense ways I’ve learned to survive when you love someone, but they don’t love you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
KDVR.com

12 gifts photographers are sure to love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re trying to pick out the perfect gift for a photographer, it can get intimidating pretty quickly. Between professional gear, artistic accessories and out-of-the-ordinary novelty items, there are hundreds of photography gift ideas available. Choosing from a list of photo-inspired gift ideas can help narrow your search to quality, unique hand-picked items that any passionate photographer will use and cherish.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS News

Gifts grandparents will love

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With the nation facing supply chain problems, it's recommended that you start your holiday shopping early this year. And that...
LIFESTYLE
Herald Democrat

Generational gifts: Mills talk love of art, continuing tradition

COLLINSVILLE - Family traditions are the golden threads that bind a family together for generations no matter how far apart they may be literally and figuratively. Family genes do much the same thing, not only factoring into bodily features, strengths and weaknesses, but also mental abilities and areas of interests. For the Mills family of Collinsville, both play a big role, especially when it comes to their shared love of art.
COLLINSVILLE, TX
KDVR.com

Personalized gifts that every grandma is sure to love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandmas appreciate every gift they receive from their grandchildren, whether it is a flower picked from their own yard, a painted mug from the second grade or a technological device they will likely learn to use. However, choosing a gift they will truly love can sometimes be difficult. If you are looking for something to show your love and affection to your grandma, a personalized gift is an excellent option. Thus, you will show your grandma you put some effort into creating an item she will cherish.
LIFESTYLE
ucf.edu

Self Healing Begins with Loyalty to You

As we near the end of 2021, we close the chapter to another year of struggle, challenges and disappointments. We also close the chapter on new achievements, cleared goals and celebrated hurdles. Soon, we will have another new year to consider resolutions, analyze past mistakes and raise the bar for personal objectives.
ORLANDO, FL
yourvalley.net

Meet Freddy – Driven teen ready for forever family

A mature 16-year-old, Freddy isn’t afraid to express his wants and needs. He knows he wants a family that will help him become a successful adult and be there for him even after he turns 18. Freddy knows in order to accomplish his goals and achieve his dreams; he needs...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ricky

4 Signs That Someone Lost Interest in You

You meet someone at a certain place one day. The person you met seemed to be cool and friendly. You start talking with them. You become good friends with them. A few days later, they start getting closer to you. It seems like the other person is too perfect for you. It seems like you don’t deserve them. You want to talk with them every day. You feel sad whenever a day passes by without talking with them.
Slate

I’m So Tempted to Dip Into the Money My Kids Inherited From Their Grandma

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My in-laws died a few years ago, and we received some money, about $12,000, which we used to pay off one car and do some home repair on our 25-year-old house. However, our two kids received $30,000—each. Gran left each kid a note telling them about their “college fund.” Both kids received full scholarships—even through their master’s programs. Neither one wants a Ph.D. What was my MIL thinking? We couldn’t pay for college? That she doesn’t trust us with money? We’d love to finish our house repairs (repairs—not remodel), plus have a little breathing room. We have it in a separate account because they were minors at the time. Our daughter has taken over hers. Our son just asks for money when he needs it (he just bought two new tires). It came from that account. We have not spent their money on anything except their large needs that we couldn’t afford. However, I’m …
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS
Duluth News Tribune

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

Both my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ladders

10 qualities that make you unforgettable

I still remember when my friend John called me on a Sunday afternoon two years ago. He had an enthusiastic tone in his voice. “I want you to meet Marta, she is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met. Come to my place tomorrow at 6 p.m. and I’ll introduce you to her.”
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy