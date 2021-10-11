Overhauled Rays staff missing October magic in ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays unveiled their American League Division Series roster on Thursday, setting their 26-man squad for their first-round series against the Red Sox. Their toughest task was narrowing down their pitching staff, finding the right mix of matchup relievers and length options, and deciding whether to carry 12 or 13 position players. The biggest surprise is perhaps the omission of popular outfielder Brett Phillips, who was part of their outfield rotation all season and a late-inning baserunning option off the bench, to make room for the return of first baseman/outfielder Jordan Luplow. The right-handed-hitting Luplow figures to be a better matchup against Boston’s left-handed starters, including Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale in the first two games, while Tampa Bay can get by in the outfield with Kevin Kiermaier, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows and Manuel Margot.

