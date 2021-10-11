🔒 Joe Sam’s Cajun Seafood Gumbo - the recipe!

HOUSTON – Making a big pot of gumbo is a little labor intensive, but it lasts for days and only gets better with time. It’s perfect for a lazy cold afternoon spent at home or any Fall or Winter event. The most time-consuming part and the most important part is making the roux. It is a process that should not be rushed. It forms the base of the flavor and you really want to take the time and develop a deep, robust flavor. Making roux can take some practice. Turn the heat up too high and it will burn and you will have to start again. Houston Life Reporter Joe Sam has been making gumbo since he was old enough to reach the stove. He was taught by his grandmother, Merline Cretchain, who’s been using the same recipe passed down through the generations.