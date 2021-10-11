CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Hill, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ellis; Hill; Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Johnson County in north central Texas North central Hill County in central Texas Central Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Grandview, or 14 miles southeast of Alvarado, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Maypearl around 1010 PM CDT. Italy around 1015 PM CDT. Ennis, Palmer and Bardwell around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Garrett and Pecan Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

