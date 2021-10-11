College plans to add 10 new tenured faculty positions
Having more tenured professors may seem like a mundane fact of no importance to students; however, the College’s plan to increase tenure-line positions may significantly impact students’ academic experience for the better. During Raynard Kingston’s presidency, Grinnell College created a cap on the number of tenure-line positions, Now, under the new administration, the cap has been lifted to expand faculty and create a new curriculum by increasing the number of tenure-line positions.www.thesandb.com
