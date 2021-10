YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Pumpkin, the cat!. Pumpkin is a one-year-old male cat, who "loves cuddling and lounging on you to get all your attention," according to the shelter. He is very playful and adores his toys. He does appreciate need some space when he is craving independence, however.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO