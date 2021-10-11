The Best Salsa Brand According To 31% Of People

There are a few things Chick-fil-A is famous for: tasty chicken, pleasant service, and the fact that they are always closed on Sundays. No matter how much fans of the chain might wish they could get a delicious Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich seven days a week, all Chick-fil-A locations have been closed on Sundays ever since the company was founded in 1946. The company's founder, S. Truett Cathy, believed it was important that "he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose," so he ensured that all his restaurants would close their doors on Sundays, and the brand has maintained that tradition ever since, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

