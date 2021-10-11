CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

CFP Odds: Alabama No. 2 despite Texas A&M loss

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Alabama remains the second betting favorite to win the College Football Playoff despite suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, with Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2008, when they topped the preseason poll. They have not been No. 1 in the regular season since November 1982.

The Bulldogs also elevated to the CFP favorite at BetMGM (+130) and DraftKings (+125). Right behind them are their chief SEC rival, with the Crimson Tide being offered at +200 and +220, respectively.

The next-shortest odds belong to Ohio State, which is +1000 at BetMGM and +800 at DraftKings despite suffering a home loss to Oregon earlier this season. The Buckeyes have shorter odds than undefeated No. 2 Iowa (+2000 at both sportsbooks), No. 3 Cincinnati (+2000 at BetMGM, +2500 at DraftKings) and No. 4 Oklahoma (+1500 at both).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujbz3_0cNJJJ9D00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost at unranked Texas A&M, but benefitted from the defeat coming at the hands of an SEC rival and from the lack of undefeated teams among the Power 5.

Michigan (6-0) has managed to remain undefeated despite a number of close calls. The Wolverines are being offered at +3000 by both sportsbooks. Big Ten rival Michigan State, Kentucky from the SEC, the Big 12’s Oklahoma State and the ACC’s Wake Forest are also undefeated and while they have continued to rise within the top 25, both remain longshots among oddsmakers.

The Heisman Trophy battle continues to look like a two-quarterback race.

Alabama’s Bryce Young is the current favorite at +185 at BetMGM and +180 at DraftKings, while Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is +210 and +200, respectively.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 59

Guest
5d ago

Alabama has lost a game every year except for 3 times in the last 30 years. But 7 national championships in that same span. Calm down everybody.

Reply
3
Guest
5d ago

This was a road game for Alabama in College Station, Texas. It was played in front of a crowd of 106,895. It was a home game for Texas A&M.

Reply(1)
3
Legendary Liberal
5d ago

Anybody else would drop ten spots when beaten by an unranked opponent.

Reply(28)
13
Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow update: Report reveals what caused injury that sent Bengals QB to hospital

After the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Green Bay Packers, it was reported that the former LSU standout was rushed to the hospital with a throat contusion. Now, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Burrow was poked in the throat during the game. Per PFT’s source, Burrow has said that he feels fine and his hospital visit was precautionary. The PFT report notes that injuries to the throat can become serious if swelling occurs but it looks. at least for now, that Burrow seems to be ok.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football Playoff#Cfp#American Football#Sec#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Wolverines#The Big 12#Oklahoma State#Acc#Wake Forest#Heisman Trophy#Draftkings#Ole Miss#Fieldlevelmedia
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Tim Tebow

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen. A Smith and Tim Tebow made a friendly bet on the Alabama-Florida game. Smith stated several times that Alabama would blow out Florida on the road. Though he has respect for the Gators, he just doesn’t think any team is on the Crimson Tide’s level.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy