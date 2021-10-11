Whole cuts: The Holy Grail of alt meat? Join us October 13 in part I of FoodNavigator-USA’s Disrupting the meat and dairy case broadcast series

Having been two centennials since Frankenstein warned the world about utilizing science without regard for ethical and societal consequences, the idea of lab-grown meat has since been materialized by several start-up companies and private laboratories. We’ve come to an era where science that defies the laws of nature is now possible. Nonetheless, with the first cultured meat being produced in 2013, the science behind the production process is still relatively new. Thus, this cell-based meat is not without its flaws despite the benefits their proponents advertise. By using terms like clean, healthy, or slaughter-free meat, consumers are led to believe that they can consume this product without that subconscious guilt––yet, that in itself is misleading.

