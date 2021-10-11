CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham enlists help finding next fire chief

By Zach Roth Effingham Daily News
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

The city of Effingham has agreed to receive assistance from the Illinois Fire Chiefs' Association in finding its next fire chief. The city council voted unanimously this week to accept a proposal from the IFCA's Assessment and Consulting Services to help with promoting the fire chief vacancy across the state. IFCA will craft an ad to be placed in a variety of different spots, from IFCA's website and Facebook page to the daily dispatch of the International Association of Fire Chiefs' Great Lakes Division. The ad will also be posted on forums for female, African-American and Hispanic firefighters, in addition to a posting for 30 days on the Illinois Municipal League's website.

