MLB

Double trouble: Red Sox bounce TB in 13 after odd wall call

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston — Saved a bizarre bounce and an obscure rule, the Boston Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday night on a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vázquez in the 13th inning to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. The wild-card Red Sox...

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
inthrill.com

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Preview + Odds

There’s nothing like October baseball and there’s nothing like the Red Sox vs Yankees rivalry. The stage is set for MLB Wildcard Series as the two teams meet for a chance to advance in the playoffs. A huge game and you don’t want to miss this game. The New York...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox early postseason odds are not favorable

Odds are against the Red Sox going to the World Series. Are the Red Sox advancing to the World Series? The steps are challenging, with the first barrier being a Wild Card game with the New York Yankees. Winner takes all in which the Yankees are the slight favorite on the early betting, according to WynnBET.
MLB
State
Florida State
USA Today

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (90-70) and Washington Nationals (65-95) continue a three-game series Saturday with a 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Nationals Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Tanner Houck is the projected starting pitcher for Boston....
MLB
Kingsport Times-News

Red Sox bounce rival Yankees in AL wild-card game

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game. Bogaerts also made a perfect relay to throw out Aaron...
MLB
Lowell Sun

Red Sox use odd call, Vazquez homer to top Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately —...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox are in big trouble in ALDS if Rafael Devers is hurt

The Red Sox need a healthy Rafael Devers to beat the Rays. The Boston Red Sox already face a steep challenge against the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. The task will be far more difficult if the health of Rafael Devers has been compromised. According to The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman and Alex Speier, Devers is dealing with discomfort in his right forearm.
MLB
NBC Sports

How Red Sox' 2021 World Series odds changed after ALDS win

After beginning the 2021 MLB postseason as one of the longshots to win the World Series, oddsmakers now view the Boston Red Sox as one of the favorites. The Red Sox had the second-worst odds of winning the title when the postseason began last week, but after defeating the rival New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game and then eliminating the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game ALDS series, Boston's standing in the updated betting lines has significantly improved.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Rays-Red Sox takes a twist on unusual ground rule double ruling after Kevin Kiermaier hit

The Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox game Sunday night took a strange turn in the top of the 13th. With Yandy Diaz on first after a single to right field and two outs, Kevin Kiermaier belted the ball to right field. It hit the wall, then hit right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and then bounced over the wall. And while Diaz seemed set to score from first easily before the ball hit Renfroe, the umpires decided (in consultation with the league office in New York) that this was a ground-rule double, holding up Diaz at third. Mike Zunino then struck out, ending the inning without a run. Here’s that Kiermaier hit:
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 4 lineups: Bounce ‘em out!

The Red Sox look to advance to the ALCS after a wild Sunday victory over Tampa Bay when they take on the Rays tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:07 p.m., FS1). HOOOOO BOOOOOY that was something, wasn’t it? A blown lead, a fortuitous and a (naturally) well-timed Christian Vázquez homer have put the Sox on the precipice of advancing at the expense of the first-place Rays, who figure to be frothing mad heading into tonight’s game. With both bullpens taxed, the Rays will turn to Collin McHugh to open things up and sort of string it together after that, while the Sox will hope E-Rod can pull a vintage #Ed performance out when they need it the most. After his relative dud Game 1, you could argue he’s due, and if he’s on his way out of Boston after this year, this is his chance to make himself a bona fide legend before switching jerseys.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

After obscure double ruling, Red Sox on verge of eliminating Rays

BOSTON — One swing and a timely bounce have put the Boston Red Sox on the verge of winning their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays heading into Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Monday night. Christian Vazquez hit a walk-off two-run home run in the...
MLB
mynews13.com

Rays fall to Red Sox in Game 4, get bounced from playoffs

BOSTON (AP) _ Kike Hernandez delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of...
MLB
SB Nation

A Red Sox runner was controversially called out at third after an amazing throw by the Rays

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays were tied at 5-5 in Game 4 of their ALDS series when things got interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning. Boston’s Hunter Renfroe came up to bat with teammate Alex Verdugo standing on second base. Renfroe lifted a fly ball into right center field in between Tampa Bay outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena. Kiermaier caught the ball and got ready to throw to third as Verdugo tagged up.
MLB
KESQ

EXPLAINER: Rare automatic double ruling aids lucky Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The book of Official Baseball Rules covers a lot of ground in its nearly 200 pages. Even the plays nobody has seen before. Umpires didn’t have to dig too deep to find a ruling for a bizarre bounce in Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays AL Division Series Game 3, when Kevin Kiermaier’s 13th-inning flyball kicked against Fenway Park’s short right field wall, skipped off outfielder Hunter Renfroe and flew right back over the barrier and into the bullpen. The apt rule was right there on page 23 or so. Tampa Bay thought Yandy Díaz had scored easily from first base for a 5-4 lead, but he was sent back to third after the umpires went to the headsets to aid in making a decision.
MLB

