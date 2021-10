CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Pro Re Nata has a new brewer, but he is not new to the area. David Steeves has known the owners of Pro Re Nata since the brewery first opened years ago. He is from the Charlottesville area, and actually started his brewing career at Starr Hill in Crozet. While he has been in the area for a while, this has been his first official week at Pro Re Nata.