FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 1 Arkansas Women’s Golf successfully defended its Blessings Collegiate Invitational title on Wednesday afternoon, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs swept away the ten-team field on their home course. Arkansas (295-274-286—855) crushed the competition, finishing at nine-under, 19 strokes better than UCLA, who finished in second. When they last won the event, they beat runner-up LSU by 18 strokes. For Taylor, all five of her lineup players finished in the top 20.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO