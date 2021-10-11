CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Brian’s Safehouse hosts first-ever homecoming

WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfSRX_0cNJHAH600

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, Brian’s Safehouse hosted a homecoming picnic, welcoming back graduates and past residents.

Brian’s Safehouse focuses on giving a second chance to those with substance abuse disorders through a year-long residential program.

Those with the Safehouse wanted to bring together people they’ve helped to share their stories and memories with each other. At the dinner, they also presented their annual Hope Award.

The award was given to Cormie Hildebrand who is a volunteer instructor and has worked with the Safehouse since it started. A former alcoholic, Hildebrand spent nearly sixty years using his own experiences to help those fighting similar battles.

“Because I really enjoy it, that’s why I couldn’t understand why they wanted to give me the award, why should they give me an award for something I enjoy doing,” said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand said he would not be here without his support system. He said that is why he has been with Brian’s Safehouse since it started, and he will work with it for as long as he can.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

EMU hosts homecoming and family weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University’s homecoming and family weekend begins Friday and goes through Sunday, October 17. Organizers say alumni, family, prospective students and community members are all welcome to enjoy the festivities. “Big-ticket items include the events of Friday night music concert. Saturday afternoon EMU Ten Talks...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Parnon

Marshall Hosts In-Person Homecoming Parade

Students walked along Eighth Street Thursday for the annual Marshall University Homecoming Parade. Many of the University’s student organizations gathered, putting together floats and handing out candy in celebration of this year’s homecoming. They partook in a float building contest as well as the University bonfire at the end of...
LIFESTYLE
Watauga Democrat

Boone hosts first ever Buskers Fest

BOONE — Artists and performers lined King Street for Boone’s first ever Buskers Fest as an opportunity for local artists to perform openly and for guests to experience local art in action. The Watauga Arts Council partnered with the Downtown Boone Development Association to transform First Friday Art Crawl into...
BOONE, NC
vtcynic.com

UVMUS hosts first-ever CommunityFest

Students and Burlington community members alike gathered on the Athletic campus green Friday night to attend CommunityFest, an event organized by the UVM Union of Students. The event featured an assembly of local activist groups. It aimed to create connections among the community and give voices to parties that are often ineligible for participation in University-sponsored events, said senior Chrysanthemum Harrell, member of UVMUS since its founding in spring 2020.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian S Safehouse#Hope Award
thebatesstudent.com

The Class of 2024 BCSG Representatives Host Their First-Ever Town Hall

On Monday, Oct. 4, Bates class of 2024 representatives Sacha Feldberg ‘24, Mia Brumsted ‘24 and Rebecca Anderson ‘24 held a town hall for members of their class. The gathering was part of a larger effort from the Bates College Student Government (BCSG) to more actively engage with the student body and address their needs this year.
EDUCATION
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain State Park to host first-ever Fall-O-Dendron Festival

Roan Mountain State Park will host its first annual Fall-O-Dendron Festival later this week. A spin-off of the beloved festival held in the spring, the state park is partnering with the Roan Mountain Citizens Club to host the event. The Fall-O-Dendron Festival will be similar to the annual Rhododendron Festival...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
hometownstations.com

Ohio's first ever "Glow Nights on the Farm" in Lima

A local farm brings a new festive attraction to the area. JK Orchard and Farm are known for inviting the community out to enjoy various seasonal activities. This year, they have implemented Glow Nights on the Farm. This is the first of its kind in Ohio, and it takes families...
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg serial killer documentary plays out at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the Clarksburg History Museum partnered up for a spooky documentary on Saturday afternoon. Romeo Must Hang: The Harry Powers Documentary was shown at the theater, showcasing the life of serial killer Harry Powers and his “murder farm” in Quiet Dell. After the show, event attendees […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRIS 6 News

Teacher starts project to feed food insecure students

Working as a teacher in Flour Bluff, Jon Gain got the idea to help his students and their families out this Thanksgiving. “I’m a high school teacher, so I know a lot of my students have food security issues, as well as other people with Covid right now," He said. "So I reached out to other teachers in my district, as well as my church Asbury United Methodist and we decided to provide food for 1000 families."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KX News

Bisman Community Food Co-op hosts German soup cook off fundraiser

Bismarck community members are helping benefit a local soup kitchen in a little friendly competition. The Bisman Community Food Co-op hosted a German soup cook-off Saturday, giving participants a chance to vote on the best-tasting bowl. The different soup options in the contest included Rueben soup, and garlic and mashed potato soup, to name a […]
BISMARCK, ND
News4Jax.com

You’re invited! Viva La Fiesta hosts its first ever 2-day event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just over 11% of Jacksonville’s population is Hispanic according to the census, which makes it the fastest-growing demographic in the River City. Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up this weekend and there’s an event happening Saturday and Sunday to unite cultures of all kinds. “Introducing people to our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KKTV

Elitch Gardens to host first-ever witch fest

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens Fright Fest will open a brand new event called Witch Fest on Saturday, October 23. Organizers say the event will feature live rituals, tarot readings, and real magic. Attendees will also have the opportunity to honor their ancestors by participating in rituals honoring their lineage.
DENVER, CO
theridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood High School Alumni Association Hosted its Second-ever Homecoming Weekend

Photos courtesy of Ridgewood High School Alumni Association. Ridgewood NJ, this past weekend, the Ridgewood High School Alumni Association (RHSAA) hosted its second-ever Homecoming weekend, a three-day event featuring a Friday night lights football game and pub crawl, a Saturday afternoon front lawn party with live band and school tours, a Saturday afternoon ‘Chalk Talk’ hosted by Willie Geist (RHS ’93) with his former teammates and coaches from the 1991 State Championship football team, and finally, a Sunday morning inspirational talk and yoga session with Jim Stroker (RHS ’70).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
On Milwaukee

New Bond-inspired mural celebrates SafeHouse's anniversary

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. The SafeHouse turned 55 this week and has myriad celebratory offerings through Oct. 9. To ring in five-and-a-half decades of clandestine cuisine and cocktails, the James Bond-themed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNS

WVNS

364
Followers
227
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy