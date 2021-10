Asking for more money? In this economy? Exactly. After a tremendous amount of instability over the past couple of years, demand for workers is up and many businesses are hoping to retain their employees. That feat has seemingly become more difficult as some 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, a sign American workers are looking for better opportunities and pay. In September, a disappointing 194,000 jobs were added, but job openings still outnumber unemployed workers.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO