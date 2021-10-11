Man shot in southeast Austin; police looking for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is seriously injured Sunday night after a shooting in southeast Austin.

Officers with the Austin Police Department got the call to respond to the intersection of Willow Creek Drive and Woodland Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

An Austin-Travis County EMS spokesperson said medics took the man to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

APD said a driver was initially attempting to take the man to the hospital when the driver struck a woman at the scene. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries as well, according to APD.

At last check, officers were still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

