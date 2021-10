Wendy’s is looking to remix the fast food french fry game with its new “hot and crispy” offering. Kurt Kane, the U.S. president and chief commercial officer of Wendy’s, joined Cheddar to provide some details about the development of the fry and its new promotional campaign of free offerings in October. Kane also talked about the chain's partnership with Google as it looks to optimize customers’ digital experience and also addressed the ongoing labor shortage issues impacting industries like fast food.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO