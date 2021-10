Working as a teacher in Flour Bluff, Jon Gain got the idea to help his students and their families out this Thanksgiving. “I’m a high school teacher, so I know a lot of my students have food security issues, as well as other people with Covid right now," He said. "So I reached out to other teachers in my district, as well as my church Asbury United Methodist and we decided to provide food for 1000 families."

