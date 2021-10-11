Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1000 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calvin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Eufaula Hartshorne... Krebs Kiowa... Savanna Crowder... Alderson Canadian... Indianola Hanna... Ashland Stidham... Raiford Haywood... Vivian Lake Eufaula State Park... Blocker Arrowhead State Park... Mcalester Regional Airport THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH