Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In northern Oklahoma, Noble. * From 6 PM CDT this evening through late tonight. * High rain totals from strong and severe thunderstorms expected. * Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches in a short amount of time may lead to Flash FLooding.