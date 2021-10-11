High Wind Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust and sand will be a concern in the desert with poor visibility and limited travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West to northwest winds Monday afternoon will shift northerly Monday evening.