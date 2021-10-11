CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 3 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late Monday evening.

