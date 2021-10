Ridgewood NJ, Cris Kaufman is running again for the three year term for Ridgewood School Board Trustee. All results are tentative and subject to resolving provisional ballots. RESOLVED, That there shall be raised an additional $929,800 for General Funds in the 2016-17 School Year. These taxes will be used to employ additional personnel and to acquire additional equipment and supplies in order to implement the District’s full-day Kindergarten program. Approval of these taxes will result in a permanent increase in the District’s tax levy. The additional taxes authorized herein will be used exclusively for purposes described herein and to finance expenditures that are in addition to those necessary to achieve the Core Curriculum Content Standards.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO