(Graphic | Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports) Join us virtually, for the second annual First Chair fundraiser. Scheduled to go live at 6pm on October 12, First Chair is an effort to celebrate the Oregon Adaptive Sports mission. The event features a recap and highlights of the past year, an exciting sneak preview at the film ADAPTED and an online and live auction. All of which help lead us to our goal to raise $100,000 in support of life-changing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.

