CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 10 ft. Nu-Mark, Discos Rolas, and Amor Elefante

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OP2vN_0cNJF3y000
DJ Nu-Mark Photo credit Provided

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS.

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is Nu-Mark, plus a special La Visita from Discos Rolas!

This week's playlist (10/10):

Atrás Hay Truenos - Alejandro el cheto

Santiago Motorizado - Tanto Tonto

Little Jesus - Un Plan Espectacular

Amor Elefante - El Guinness

Çantamarta & Rusowsky – Liit

DJ Nu-Mark - Ain't No Fun (feat. Jungle Fire)

DJ Nu-Mark - Everybody Everybody (feat. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band)

DJ Nu-Mark - Tropicalifornia (feat. Quantic)

Erica Badu - Rollin Stone (Red Astaire Edit)

C-Kan & Pipo Ti - En La Esquina del Baile

The Architect - Baile De Sol

Chancha Via Circuito – Baru

Frikstailers - To Com Saudade (feat. Mc Malquinho)

David Walters - Krye Mwen

Joao Selva - Meu Mundo

Grupo Kual - Amor Regresa Ya

Grupo Soñador - El Paso del Gigante

Chico Sonido - La Nueva Moda

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Comments / 0

Related
Metro active

Elefante + Inspector at Club Rodeo

Mexico City rock band Elefante is coming to Club Rodeo in San Jose Sunday night while the kids are asleep with a babysitter watching the house. Winding acoustic guitar riffs and powerful vocals in Spanish from this band are like a party where cousins and neighbors share barbacoa, tequila, mezcal and cervezas and wander around busy streets having fun. When this band hits the stage it’s a carnival, a fiesta, with booming drums and heart-pumping music. With them are Mexican ska band Inspector, right on time for the revival of ska music in America. Asi es la vida!
SAN JOSE, CA
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 1: Brock Wilbur

Welcome to The Pitch Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Playlist Guest #1: Brock Wilbur. Who are you and what do you do?. I’m...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nohoartsdistrict.com

My Autumn Amor’s “Quiet Girl”

A review of My Autumn Amor’s “Quiet Girl” EP release. My Autumn Amor is L.A.-based singer songwriter Thomas Monroe’s moniker and his latest release, “Quiet Girl,” is a rather lovely, quirky, hope-filled EP. He’s already had a lot of exposure, and been a big hit on over 240 college radio with several different bands. He’s had three songs on KROQ and Alt 98.7, KCSN and even in Tokyo on INTERFM, which is none too shabby.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Walters
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Cher Sues Sonny Bono’s Widow In LA Over Sonny & Cher Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cher filed suit Wednesday in Los Angeles against former Rep. Mary Bono, alleging the widow of the entertainer’s former partner/husband in folk-pop duo Sonny & Cher is illegally withholding royalties from such 1960s hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” According to the lawsuit, after Cher and Sonny Bono divorced in 1975, they agreed to split revenue from the songs recorded together. Attorneys for Cher allege that in recent years, Sonny’s fourth wife and widow, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of those rights and royalties. Attempts to reach Mary Bono were not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt#San Francisco#Subsuelo#Alt 103 7#Alt 94 7#Alt 94 9#Alt 105 3#Bacao Rhythm Steel Band
Complex

Bun B Shares Jay-Z’s Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For “Big Pimpin’” Video

By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

Could Eric Christian Olsen Be on the Way Out of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As He Adds New Role?

Star of NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Christian Olsen has a new project on the way. Could it mean a separation from NCIS?. That is what fans are asking after Olsen announced his new project Rescue: MIA. The new series is a first responder-based drama. This will introduced CBS to the first responder genre. NBC and ABC have their own shows with Chicago Fire and Station 19 while Fox has 9-1-1. However, it could have implications for his current role.
TV SERIES
Audacy

Audacy

39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy