Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 10 ft. Nu-Mark, Discos Rolas, and Amor Elefante

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS.

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is Nu-Mark, plus a special La Visita from Discos Rolas!

This week's playlist (10/10):

Atrás Hay Truenos - Alejandro el cheto

Santiago Motorizado - Tanto Tonto

Little Jesus - Un Plan Espectacular

Amor Elefante - El Guinness

Çantamarta & Rusowsky – Liit

DJ Nu-Mark - Ain't No Fun (feat. Jungle Fire)

DJ Nu-Mark - Everybody Everybody (feat. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band)

DJ Nu-Mark - Tropicalifornia (feat. Quantic)

Erica Badu - Rollin Stone (Red Astaire Edit)

C-Kan & Pipo Ti - En La Esquina del Baile

The Architect - Baile De Sol

Chancha Via Circuito – Baru

Frikstailers - To Com Saudade (feat. Mc Malquinho)

David Walters - Krye Mwen

Joao Selva - Meu Mundo

Grupo Kual - Amor Regresa Ya

Grupo Soñador - El Paso del Gigante

Chico Sonido - La Nueva Moda

