Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 10 ft. Nu-Mark, Discos Rolas, and Amor Elefante
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.
This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS.
Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.
This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is Nu-Mark, plus a special La Visita from Discos Rolas!
This week's playlist (10/10):
Atrás Hay Truenos - Alejandro el cheto
Santiago Motorizado - Tanto Tonto
Little Jesus - Un Plan Espectacular
Amor Elefante - El Guinness
Çantamarta & Rusowsky – Liit
DJ Nu-Mark - Ain't No Fun (feat. Jungle Fire)
DJ Nu-Mark - Everybody Everybody (feat. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band)
DJ Nu-Mark - Tropicalifornia (feat. Quantic)
Erica Badu - Rollin Stone (Red Astaire Edit)
C-Kan & Pipo Ti - En La Esquina del Baile
The Architect - Baile De Sol
Chancha Via Circuito – Baru
Frikstailers - To Com Saudade (feat. Mc Malquinho)
David Walters - Krye Mwen
Joao Selva - Meu Mundo
Grupo Kual - Amor Regresa Ya
Grupo Soñador - El Paso del Gigante
Chico Sonido - La Nueva Moda
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Comments / 0