Postgame Transcripts: Week 5 vs. Philadelphia

Disappointed about today. Really disappointed in the second half. Credit goes to them. I thought Coach Sirianni did a nice job getting his team ready. They played four quarters and we did not. Really not much to say other than that. We couldn’t control the line of scrimmage. Gave up big plays late in the game. Couldn’t protect the football. The quarterback was under duress. Couldn’t make plays that we needed down in the red zone and all those areas to make touchdowns instead of field goals. Couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we had. We did a nice job in the first half building a lead and could not sustain it. The football team that we want to be is a team that when they have the lead can run the football and control the line of scrimmage. We have not been able to do that. We were not able to do it today, and that’s why we ended up with the loss.