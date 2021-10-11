Red Sox Take Advantage of Rule Book, Walk Off on Rays To Take Lead in ALDS

The Red Sox appeared to catch an enormous break on Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS when Kevin Kiermayer’s drive to right center was ruled a ground-rule double. With a runner on first and one out in the 13th inning, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Kiermayer hit a rocket to the wall. The ball bounced back, hit the ground and then — sparking an odd sequence — hit Hunter Renfroe. After hitting Renfroe, the ball bounded back up in the air. Renfroe tried to snare it before it went over the wall, but it landed behind the fence and out of his grasp.

