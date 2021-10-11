CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Take Advantage of Rule Book, Walk Off on Rays To Take Lead in ALDS

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. Boston beat the Rays 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vázquez’s walk-off, two-run homer. They are one win from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Monday — Marathon Day in Boston.

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
chatsports.com

When does the ALDS start? Red Sox advance past Yankees, will take on Rays

The Red Sox knocked off the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, advancing to the ALDS for a series against the Rays with a 6-2 victory over their rivals. Few predicted that the Red Sox would advance after they were swept by the Yankees in late September, but a sparkling start by Nathan Eovaldi and homers by Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber helped lift the Red Sox to a comfortable win. They now face the Rays — a division opponent who boasts the best record in the American League.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nick Pivetta
chatsports.com

Randy Arozarena Stars as Rays Shut Out Red Sox to Take Game 1 of ALDS

In a battle between division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays drew first blood. The American League wild-card winner earned a 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Tropicana Field in the AL Division Series. The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning following a double...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox catch bizarre ground-rule double break, walk off next inning vs. Rays

The Red Sox appeared to catch an enormous break on Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS when Kevin Kiermayer’s drive to right center was ruled a ground-rule double. With a runner on first and one out in the 13th inning, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Kiermayer hit a rocket to the wall. The ball bounced back, hit the ground and then — sparking an odd sequence — hit Hunter Renfroe. After hitting Renfroe, the ball bounded back up in the air. Renfroe tried to snare it before it went over the wall, but it landed behind the fence and out of his grasp.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Rays#The Boston Red Sox#Tampa Bay
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox-Rays ALDS Coverage On NESN

NESN will keep you inside the action, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays clash again. Boston will play Tampa in the best-of-five American League Division Series in the coming days, and NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of each matchup. Those on the go can catch NESN’s Red Sox-Rays coverage on Watch NESN Live.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox ALDS: Taking a look at some Tampa Bay Rays numbers

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will now face off in the American League Division Series, and they are certainly no stranger to each other. The division rivals finished 11-8 in head-to-head competition, with Tampa gaining the edge. Examining the Rays, three numbers catch my attention like shiny keys.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: 3 keys to taking down the Tampa Bay Rays

The MLB never stops moving. Just two days after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox are set to kick off their best of five series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. It’s a bit of a daunting task for Boston considering the Rays winning pedigree this season, but this Red Sox team has proven to be capable of beating any team at any time this season, and they could pull off an upset if things go their way.
MLB
NECN

Red Sox Fall to Rays in Game 1 of ALDS

Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night. The breakout star of October last...
MLB
Boston Herald

Red Sox lineup: Kyle Schwarber leads off in winner-take-all Wild Card game vs. Yankees

With the injured J.D. Martinez out for Tuesday’s American League Wild Card game, Alex Cora had a different look to his Red Sox lineup. Kyle Schwarber will lead off against Gerrit Cole against the Yankees, a stark difference from Cora’s lineups this season that have mostly featured Kiké Hernández at the top. Hernández will bat second in the first game he hasn’t led off since June 26. With Martinez out, Cora is alternating between lefties and righties in the first six spots of the order.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Rays-Red Sox takes a twist on unusual ground rule double ruling after Kevin Kiermaier hit

The Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox game Sunday night took a strange turn in the top of the 13th. With Yandy Diaz on first after a single to right field and two outs, Kevin Kiermaier belted the ball to right field. It hit the wall, then hit right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and then bounced over the wall. And while Diaz seemed set to score from first easily before the ball hit Renfroe, the umpires decided (in consultation with the league office in New York) that this was a ground-rule double, holding up Diaz at third. Mike Zunino then struck out, ending the inning without a run. Here’s that Kiermaier hit:
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy