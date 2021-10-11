North Carolina Has Its Own Area 51 And The Stories Behind It Could Be Truly Bizarre

Here we are: well into the first hundred years of the third millennium and we’re still seeking an answer to the age-old question of whether there is life out there beyond planet Earth. There’s a little-known observatory in North Carolina that not only seeks an answer, but has also created the world’s only Official UFO Landing Pad.

Welcome to Bakersville, North Carolina, population - about 450.

An invitation to UFOs throughout the galaxy to drop in and stay a while.

And if you think it's a joke, you'd be mistaken. The soft, grassy area just beyond the welcome sign is just what the aliens need to protect their craft upon landing.

Willis Observatory is a privately owned astronomical observatory.

It also endeavors to provide a venue in which the public can observe the night sky through high-powered telescopes.

The observatory has quite a few telescopes that can turn an ordinary dark night into a true star party, complete with a fire pit to warm your toes.

As for those aliens... thus far, there have been no reports of landings on the nation's only official UFO Landing Pad.

You'll find Willis Observatory approximately 50 miles northeast of Asheville.

In the last 24 months, there have been hundreds of sightings in North Carolina reported to the official National UFO Reporting Center; all of zero of them have been in Bakersville. Again… we have to ask the question about the UFO-sized invisibility cloak…

Learn more about Willis Observatory and it’s one-of-a-kind UFO Landing Pad by visiting its official website, here.

Address: Willis Observatory, 1456 Bear Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705, USA