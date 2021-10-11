CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Has Its Own Area 51 And The Stories Behind It Could Be Truly Bizarre

By Robin Jarvis
Here we are: well into the first hundred years of the third millennium and we’re still seeking an answer to the age-old question of whether there is life out there beyond planet Earth. There’s a little-known observatory in North Carolina that not only seeks an answer, but has also created the world’s only Official UFO Landing Pad.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDi9W_0cNJCpdE00
Welcome to Bakersville, North Carolina, population - about 450.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuYO4_0cNJCpdE00
An invitation to UFOs throughout the galaxy to drop in and stay a while.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QNkV_0cNJCpdE00
And if you think it's a joke, you'd be mistaken. The soft, grassy area just beyond the welcome sign is just what the aliens need to protect their craft upon landing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLD9N_0cNJCpdE00
Willis Observatory is a privately owned astronomical observatory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2lK4_0cNJCpdE00
It also endeavors to provide a venue in which the public can observe the night sky through high-powered telescopes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd4t2_0cNJCpdE00
The observatory has quite a few telescopes that can turn an ordinary dark night into a true star party, complete with a fire pit to warm your toes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URcZJ_0cNJCpdE00
As for those aliens... thus far, there have been no reports of landings on the nation's only official UFO Landing Pad.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdwIb_0cNJCpdE00
You'll find Willis Observatory approximately 50 miles northeast of Asheville.

In the last 24 months, there have been hundreds of sightings in North Carolina reported to the official National UFO Reporting Center; all of zero of them have been in Bakersville. Again… we have to ask the question about the UFO-sized invisibility cloak…

Learn more about Willis Observatory and it’s one-of-a-kind UFO Landing Pad by visiting its official website, here.

What do you think? Do you believe there’s life out there beyond planet Earth? Fire up some feedback and let us know your thoughts!

Address: Willis Observatory, 1456 Bear Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705, USA

Comments / 28

Mad_Cat_In_The_Hat
5d ago

We would be extremely arrogant to not believe that there is life beyond earth. Not only do I believe in life other than on earth, I also believe they may have visited earth and possibly walked among us.

Reply
18
Teresa Nunnery
5d ago

I don't know if you all realized but our government just announced a few weeks ago that we do and people have been seeing UFO's. There is life out there and I'm so glad they're telling us that extraterrestrial are real. It took them forever to tell the truth and hiding it and making people feel like they were crazy but the truth is There really is.

Reply
11
Island grl
5d ago

I have a picture of what looks like where a ufo landed in my backyard, no joke, whatever it was killed the grass and left 4 burn marks as lifted back up, I live in the middle of nowhere just hundreds of acres of land, strangest thing I've ever seen 🤔🤔🤔

Reply(2)
12
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

32,000 mph fireball spotted soaring over North Carolina

Newly released footage shows a spectacular fireball blazing at 32,000 mph (51,500 kph) across the skies above North Carolina on Friday evening (Sept. 24), the American Meteor Society (AMS) reported. More than 80 people spotted the fireball, which NASA said was just one of five such meteors reported soaring over...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
