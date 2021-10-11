North Carolina Has Its Own Area 51 And The Stories Behind It Could Be Truly Bizarre
Here we are: well into the first hundred years of the third millennium and we’re still seeking an answer to the age-old question of whether there is life out there beyond planet Earth. There’s a little-known observatory in North Carolina that not only seeks an answer, but has also created the world’s only Official UFO Landing Pad.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
In the last 24 months, there have been hundreds of sightings in North Carolina reported to the official National UFO Reporting Center; all of zero of them have been in Bakersville. Again… we have to ask the question about the UFO-sized invisibility cloak…
Learn more about Willis Observatory and it’s one-of-a-kind UFO Landing Pad by visiting its official website, here.
What do you think? Do you believe there’s life out there beyond planet Earth? Fire up some feedback and let us know your thoughts!
Address: Willis Observatory, 1456 Bear Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705, USA
Comments / 28