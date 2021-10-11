CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Mental Health Day celebrated at Florida State University

By Micah Cho
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEOqw_0cNJCmEH00

She Speaks Solutions, a local group focused on opening the door for mental health conversations, spent world mental health day on Florida State University's campus.

Sunday's event centered around awareness of mental health issues and the varying ways to address mental health outside of a traditional therapy session.

"I want them to understand that there is a lot of resources," said organizer Liteena Parks. "We don't have to utilize the traditional methods, the man-made drugs, there are so many options to deal with your mental health that can ultimately not cause adverse side effects, not cause you to have more challenges with your mental health."

Some of those alternative methods of mental health care include yoga, morning walks and meditation.

