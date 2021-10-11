CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears fans can't get enough of Justin Fields' toughness in win vs. Raiders

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
There’s certainly no question about Justin Fields’ toughness after he took some brutal shots in the Bears’ 20-9 win over the Raiders on Sunday. But this is nothing new for those who watched Fields at Ohio State.

In almost eerie fashion Sunday against the Raiders, Fields took a hit to the ribs, not unlike the shot to the ribs he took during the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson.

While Fields didn’t go on to throw for five touchdowns against Las Vegas on Sunday, he was able to stick it out against a tough, physical Raiders defense.

But it wasn’t just the shot to the ribs. Fields suffered a hyperextended knee in the second quarter, which kept him out just three plays before he returned to lead his team to victory, with the help of a dominant defense.

“I’ll just say this, that son of a buck is tough,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “He’s tough. He’s proven that.”

In regards to Fields’ hyperextended knee, Nagy and Fields didn’t sound concerned about it. In fact, Fields brushed it off and insisted he’ll be good to go in next Sunday’s showdown against the Packers.

There were plenty of people impressed by Fields’ toughness in this game, where he bounced back from two injuries that would’ve sidelined others. While the Bears need to do a better job of protecting Fields moving forward, it’s hard not to be in awe of the toughness Fields displayed in Sunday’s win.

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: A week after Justin Fields’ mental toughness was on display, the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders tested his physical durability

The discomfort was instant. As Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sprinted to his right Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue caught him from behind, tangling Fields’ feet and causing his stride to become discombobulated. Fields’ left leg planted awkwardly in his attempt to break free, and he went down hard. His left knee was in significant pain. “I knew I hyperextended ...
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Bears to start QB Justin Fields vs. Lions, Andy Dalton doubtful

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback against the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Bears also said that veteran Andy Dalton (knee) was downgraded to doubtful. Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Friday that he wouldn't name a starter until he knew Dalton's status.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields, Bears' Rushing Attack Shine in Divisional Win Over Lions

Justin Fields threw for 209 yards, and David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 24-14 at Soldier Field Sunday. Montgomery left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent knee injury, but the Bears have not made any official announcements on his condition.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Notes: Bears bounce back as Justin Fields leads them to win vs. Lions

Talk about bouncing back. The Bears’ struggles in Week 3 against the Browns were well-documented, but one wouldn’t have been able to tell by their 24-14 win over the Lions at home on Sunday. Their offense looked more efficient, their ground game reliable and the passing game opened up. A...
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
thecomeback.com

Bears finally announce Justin Fields will start vs Lions, likely don’t gain the competitive advantage Matt Nagy tells himself

Nobody has been buying that Andy Dalton would actually be able to start on Sunday for the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions, after he suffered a knee injury in Week 2. The veteran quarterback missed Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, and practiced in very limited fashion this week, while moving around gingerly (no pun intended).
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears QB Justin Fields getting an education after college

Start with this: Justin Fields ain’t running the 40 in 4.4 anymore. A hyperextended left knee (suffered in the second quarter of the Bears’ 20-9 victory Sunday against the Raiders) will do that to a sprinter. Getting a helmet and shoulder pads plunged into your side by a flying safety...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears HUGE WIN vs Raiders: Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, Matt Nagy, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr

Chicago Bears rumors & news come after a HUGE WIN vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Fields managed the game with 111 yards passing and his first NFL passing TD to Jesper Horsted. Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams set the tone with a dominant rushing attack as Chicago ran for 143 yards on the day. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has instant reaction of Bears vs. Raiders on today’s Bears post game show. Chicago Bears Now brings you daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors, injury reports & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears highlights following their 20-9 win over the Raiders feature a fired up Matt Nagy and Sean Desai’s defense dominating.
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

Chicago Bears: Week 5 outing tested Justin Fields' physical toughness

The discomfort was instant. As Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sprinted to his right Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue caught him from behind, tangling Fields’ feet and causing his stride to become discombobulated. Fields’ left leg planted awkwardly in his attempt to break free, and he went down hard.
NFL
Yardbarker

Justin Fields suffered knee injury in Bears' win on Sunday

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields just led his team to a second consecutive victory Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Anointed the starter for the rest of the season over Andy Dalton ahead of the game, Fields played pretty good football. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 111 yards with his first NFL touchdown pass and zero interceptions.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

