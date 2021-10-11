CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears vs. Raiders recap: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 5 win

By nateatkins
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3NPQ_0cNJBUKI00

The Chicago Bears won their second game in a row to move to 3-2. It was a gutsy, 20-9 win that required Justin Fields to display tremendous toughness.

On defense, the Bears picked up where they left off, continuing to pressure the quarterback. The defensive unit added three more sacks to their total and lead the league with 18.

We’re recapping Chicago’s gritty Week 5 win:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAVDi_0cNJBUKI00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2uJw_0cNJBUKI00
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted: The Bears’ offense got off to a slow start. The eventual touchdown from Horsted came on a drive that was saved by a roughing the passer penalty. However, this catch changed the game. Not only was it a great catch on a phenomenal throw from Justin Fields. It was a drive where Fields stood up to a relentless Las Vegas defense that hit him nearly every play and committed two, roughing the passer penalties in the first half.

Establishing the run/Khalil Herbert breakout: Without David Montgomery, the Bears still averaged 4.1 yards per carry, gaining 139 yards on 34 attempts split between Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. Though they had similar stat lines, Khalil Herbert looked explosive through the line of scrimmage and displayed great vision. The duo of Herbert and Williams should serve as a decent replacement for Montgomery while he’s out. But a future one-two punch of Montgomery and Herbert is exciting.

The defense delivered: Coming into today’s game, the Raiders had the ninth-best scoring offense, averaging 26.0 points per game and the Bears held them to nine points. The pass rushers found success, sacking Carr three times. The secondary played great, intercepting Carr once and only allowing 4.9 yards per completion. It might have been a Khalil Mack revenge game, but Roquan Smith also showed he’s a generational talent at the linebacker position.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd8SJ_0cNJBUKI00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tashaun Gipson sacked Derek Carr with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter to make it second-and-12. Two plays later, the Raiders had a false start, and even after gaining 12 yards on third-and-17, came up short on fourth down, giving the Bears the ball back at the Las Vegas 30-yard line. The short field allowed Cairos Santos to put the game away and buried a 46-yard field goal to push the lead to 11.

3 Stars of the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COucT_0cNJBUKI00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

*** Justin Fields: The young quarterback had to earn all 115 of his total yards against the Raiders. In what appeared to be his “Welcome to the NFL” moment, the Raiders found ways to deliver crushing hits to Fields. But the first-round pick stood tall and had an 86-yard scoring drive that saw him leave with an ankle injury only to come back and throw a 12-yard strike to Allen Robinson before Damien Williams capped off the drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

**Khalil Herbert/Damien Williams: While the Raiders defense was focused on shaking the confidence of the Bears rookie quarterback. Herbert and Williams worked together as a safety valve to take the pressure off of Fields. The duo combined for 139 yards rushing, 20 receiving, and one touchdown.

*DeAndre Houston – Carson: Deandre Houston-Carson (“DHC”) is the only defensive back on the Bears not named Jaylon Johnson with an interception this year. Hopefully, it’s a sign of more to come from what’s thus far been an unimpressive secondary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EM05_0cNJBUKI00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday, Oct. 17 at Noon CT.

Comments / 0

