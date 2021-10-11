Memphis Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Shadrack Potts Shadrack Potts, 15, is missing and was last seen in the 5600 block of Elmore Woods Cv., according to police. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 10/11/2021

Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch for Shadrack Potts

He has been found, MPD said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than six hours.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Shadrack Potts has been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Shadrack was last seen in the 5600 block of Elmore Woods Cove in Memphis, police said.

He may be wearing a gray hoodie, gray jogging pants and be without his cell phone.

If you’ve seen Shadrack or have any information about where he may be, his family and police want you to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

