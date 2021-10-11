CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ted Lasso season 3 and the title character’s central dilemma

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdds are, you are going to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere at some point next summer — and more than likely, we’ll spend the next few months obsessing over what the story could be. For the sake of this article, we want to spend our time focusing on what...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: The central premise of revenge

If you’ve been seeing a number of different teases already for Yellowstone season 4, there is one thing that pervades all of them: Revenge. Starting with the two-hour premiere on November 7, you are going to see one of the most intense chapters of this story so far. As you...
TV SERIES
Inverse

What is Ted Lasso’s greatest gift?

October is the best month of the year and I’ll hear no arguments against it at this time. I’m Nick Lucchesi, and this is Inverse Daily. We’ve got four stories in this Monday edition — including an exploration of the Ted Lasso effect — that hopefully make you a little smarter about your world. Thanks for being with us.
CELEBRITIES
reflector-online.com

Streaming Now: “Ted Lasso”

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. "Ted Lasso" follows the forever optimistic Division 2 football coach learning to adjust to London living as the head manager of AFC Richmond, a Premier League soccer team in England. Hilarity ensues as the viewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primetimer.com

Ted Lasso's Rebecca-Sam relationship ducks accountability

"To a certain extent, the show’s inclination to see only the best in this courtship is in keeping with what’s most appealing about Ted Lasso," says Alyssa Rosenberg in tackling the relationship between Hannah Waddingham's and Toheeb Jimoh's characters. "Sam is an appealing alternative to the selfish vision of masculinity embodied by Rebecca’s ex-husband: He’s principled, emotionally open and courtly. Rebecca’s arc has long been about freeing herself from the emotional damage inflicted by her marriage and reopening herself to authentic relationships. That pattern holds true even in the latest episode of Ted Lasso, in which Rebecca tells Sam they need to take a break so she can work on herself. But the portrayal of the relationship also ducks another key Ted Lasso value: accountability. The show’s cheerfully willful blindness has been even clearer since Rebecca and Sam started dating. The actors who play the characters have terrific chemistry, and the inclination to root for them to be happy is natural. But that doesn’t erase the possible consequences of their liaison — or the potential for abuse to occur within it. Rebecca is a woman, but her gender doesn’t eliminate her power over Sam, or the possibility that her feelings for and about him might have a spillover effect on the club. What happens if they break up for good and Sam’s disappointment dents his performance — or Rebecca retaliates against him? And even if the relationship does work out, it puts everyone in an awful professional position: Ted, who might feel unable to bench Sam if he slumps; Sam, who won’t know if any opportunities he gets are truly earned; and Rebecca, whose decision-making about Sam’s future contract will inevitably be tainted. The fact that the highest ranks of government and the corporate world are so thoroughly dominated by men, both in the United States and Britain, may lead some to think of sexual harassment and abuse of power as exclusively male problems. But it would show greater respect for Rebecca as a character, and as a businesswoman, to acknowledge the potential for her to do harm even while meaning well."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Character#The Premier League
prdaily.com

How leaders should take their cue from TV’s Ted Lasso

Like millions around the world, I have become enamored with Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.” Not only did Ted arrive during our darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he showed up for us as a new kind of hero. He’s human and I believe we’ve all gravitated so strongly to Ted...
APPLE TV
The Ringer

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Recap

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 3: “Bread Week”. ‘Succession’ Questions: Can the Twisted Roman-Gerri Partnership Actually Succeed?. Does ‘Squid Game’ Hold the Belt? Plus More Questions From a ‘Watch’ Mailbag. The Latest.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere spoilers: The crisis for Dembe Zuma

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 premiere in just one week’s time, it’s clear the writers want us very much concerned. To be specific, they want us thinking a lot about Dembe Zuma and what’s going to happen to him. When some of the first details were revealed...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Nate Made a Bold Move in 'Ted Lasso's' Second Season Finale, Here's Why Nick Mohammed Is Conflicted About It

The hourlong second season finale of Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” packed quite a few punches into its timeframe, from Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) choosing to stay with AFC Richmond not for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) but for himself (plus opening up a Nigerian restaurant in London), to Keeley (Juno Temple) choosing to focus on fully setting up her business rather than working remotely while on vacation with Roy (Brett Goldstein). But arguably none was greater than Nate (Nick Mohammed) confronting the titular coach (Jason Sudeikis) about how Ted made him feel ignored, overlooked and undervalued.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Ending, Explained

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 follows the adventures of Coach Ted as he trains the flagging AFC Richmond football team and attempts to bring them back to their former glory. Accompanied by a host of eccentric and lovable characters, the ever-optimistic coach grapples with anxiety this season. However, Apple’s feel-good sports show also delivers laughs in spades, and the usual favorites Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt continue to butt heads.
TV & VIDEOS
thecollegianur.com

Film Fridays: “Ted Lasso” Season 2

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Every now and again, a show connects with its audience in a profound way. Fans cry over lost characters, jeer at the villains, cheer at climactic events and invest a considerable amount of their emotions, energy and time into losing themselves in a show.
RICHMOND, VA
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Multi Emmy Award-winning comedy series ‘Ted Lasso‘ on Apple TV+ follows the adventures of an American college football coach who finds himself working with a professional English football team. Joined by a host of colorful characters and a sunny disposition, the eponymous coach works on turning the team around while dealing with the myriad situations that crop up. Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the sports-based show initially released on August 14, 2020.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ted Lasso forgot it's a show about soccer

Last week's penultimate episode "reminded me what exactly has been missing: soccer. Or, well, 'football,' if you're being British about it," says Esther Zuckerman. "Since Episode 8, which charted AFC Richmond's brutal loss to Manchester City at Wembley, footie has been absolutely ancillary to the plot. We spent a night out on the town with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and caught up with the gang at a funeral. When we finally get out on the pitch again in Episode 11, it appears that Richmond has been doing great, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) has turned into a star, and the club has almost made it back into the Premier League. Wait! When did that happen? As far as us viewers know, Richmond has been playing at best OK and, at worst, very badly all season. Suddenly, the team is on the precipice of overturning the setback that was supposed to be the very conflict driving the entire season. Only, that never seemed to be much of a concern at all. The first season ended with Richmond being relegated to the Championship League, stripped of its status as one of the top clubs in the UK because of poor performance. It offered an easy path for the narrative moving forward. Whereas the first season was about owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) deliberately trying to sabotage the team with her hire of the gregarious but clueless Ted, the second would be about everyone, now friends, trying to rebuild. Except that hasn't really been the case. The Ted Lasso writers have largely ignored what seemed like a crucial obstacle for its protagonists in favor of a stranger, more freeform path full of experiments (like Beard's wild night), romance (Rebecca and Sam's tryst), and emotional growth (Ted's breakthrough with Dr. Sharon, played by Sarah Niles). And yet that looseness has also made for a disjointed series that could use the oomph of a high intensity soccer match. It's almost as if the Lasso team took the 'it's not really about sports' too far, forgetting that there was innate drama in the trials of the team on the field."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mac Observer

Listen to the Music From ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two

It might not have featured enough jokes for my liking, but Ted Lasso season two has included some great music. And Rick Astley. You can listen to the key songs from the show in an Apple Music playlist. Check It Out: Listen to the Music From ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two.
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Will Trent Crimm return?

This week’s Ted Lasso season 2 finale was fantastic — and who knew one of the best moments would come from Trent Crimm? The journalist was fired from his job at the Independent after revealing to Ted that his source for the article was Nate. It’s an understandable move for the publication to make, all things considered, but it’s still a bummer to think of this show without Ted. After all, he’s been one of the better recurring characters and a fascinating foil for Ted. He had zero interest in showing him respect at the start of the series and yet, he cared enough about him to risk his whole career in the end.
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

‘Ted Lasso”s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show’s first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team’s gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12: Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Trent Crimm may be a big enough friend to give Ted the heads up, but on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” not even he can fully stop what’s about to implode. With Nate exposing Ted’s mental struggles to The Independent, all of Richmond will now know what Ted’s been up against.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy