CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Victoria Covid update: vaccine passports trialled as Pfizer offered to all age groups

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIWR6_0cNJAnBQ00
A pedestrian in central Bendigo, one of the LGAs trialling Victoria’s Covid vaccine passports.

About 70,000 Victorians have downloaded the updated Service Victoria app as the state pushes ahead with regional trials for the vaccinated economy.

The smartphone app allows Victorians to view and download vaccine certificates for the double jabbed, which can be scanned alongside QR code check-ins at venues.

From today, the “vaccine passports” trial kicked off at a number of sites in the highly vaccinated Bass Coast, Greater Bendigo, Pyrenees, Warrnambool, Buloke and East Gippsland local government areas, in the lead-up to 26 October when 70% of the eligible population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

The venues and businesses – including galleries, movie theatres, sporting facilities, and hospitality and retail outlets – will trial higher patron numbers for people who have been fully vaccinated.

This comes as any Victorian over 12 will be able to walk in to a state-run vaccination hub and receive an mRNA vaccination, as commonwealth supply becomes “increasingly assured”.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were previously restricted to Victorians aged under 60 but from Monday was expanded to all eligible age groups.

“As we push to 70 and 80% double doses and beyond, it’s time to throw open the doors of all of our clinics, more than 60 of them across the state, to the mRNA vaccines … for all comers,” said Victoria’s health minister, Martin Foley.

“This change … has been made possible by the relative certainty we now have for both Moderna and Pfizer and the extraordinary number of young people who have come forward over the past three and a half weeks.”

As of Monday morning, 86% of Victorians aged over 16 have received their first vaccination dose, including more than 95% of people aged over 70.

Among 12- to 16-year-olds, 64% were single-dose vaccinated less than a month after the rollout was expanded to the age group.

A new vaccination campaign is rolling out on TV, radio, print and online as the state flags the reopening of public life for vaccinated residents by summer.

“It’s all about capturing the sentiment that Victorians want to get back to the things we love, the things that we aspire to … after 20 months of such hard work,” Foley said. “Dine in, sport, travel, work, but perhaps most importantly of all, reconnecting with family and friends and those we love.”

Victoria reported 1,612 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases overnight, and eight further deaths: a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, four people in their 70s, and two men in their 80s.

Just over one in five of the new cases were people aged over 50, as hospitalisations increased to 677, including 133 in intensive care and 94 requiring ventilation.

The outbreak in Hume is beginning to see a stabilisation, with 199 cases recorded from a peak of 300, in part due to the “dramatic” increase in vaccination in the LGA; 85.6% of eligible Hume residents have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, almost doubling in a month from a low of 48.2%.

But there is concern over ongoing transmission in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, with additional testing and vaccination capacity established in Cranbourne.

There were 174 new cases recorded in Casey overnight, the highest of any LGA, and 122 new cases in regional Victoria, including 60 in Latrobe and 36 in locked-down Mildura.

Foley said he was “more than hopeful” the state would be able to remain on track with its reopening plan but the challenges for the health system would be “very real”.

“We want to make sure that we take the careful, cautious but sustained steps to reopen,” he said. “What we have to do is navigate our way through to very tricky processes.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“The Victorian roadmap … and the modelling from the Burnet Institute talked about a range of measures that we would expect to see case numbers increase. So far, we remain within that band.”

Some 10,000 people are expected to attend the Melbourne Cup this year, while “several thousand” will be permitted to attend an outdoor concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 30 October.

Foley said “regulated settings” posed a significantly lower risk than other easings of restrictions, including looser limits on household visits.

“If you have a CovidSafe plan in place, if you have the bubble arrangements, if you have the active cooperation of responsible partners … you’ll have a safe event,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19 Vaccine#Victorians#Service Victoria
BBC

Covid vaccine offers for ages 12 to 15 in Wales by half-term

All 12 to 15-year-olds in Wales will be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of the October half-term, the Welsh health minister has said. The rollout is due to gather pace this week with all health boards providing jabs, mostly at mass vaccination centres and others in schools. Some...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Pfizer, BioNTech request COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer and BioNTech requested Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the companies announced Thursday. Pfizer took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19."
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Kroger pharmacies offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger pharmacies are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu vaccines, according to a press release. According to Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eligible people can receive a Pfizer booster a minimum of 6 months after completing the initial 2 doses.
RICHMOND, VA
Gazette

Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden and Denmark said on Wednesday they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNCY

Norway to offer COVID vaccine booster to those aged 65 and older

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will soon begin to offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 65 and older, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday. Beginning in late October or early November, the vaccine will be offered to those who received their second dose at least six months earlier.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ntdaily.com

Denton County now offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots to certain groups

Denton County Public Health has begun the process of scheduling people vaccinated within the county for their COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots. Denton County Judge Andy Eads advised DCPH-vaccinated individuals to check emails and texts from the county regarding vaccine eligibility and scheduling, according to a DCPH press release. “We’re working...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy