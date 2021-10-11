Quadir Copeland Recaps Second Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted class of 2022 point guard commit Quadir Copeland for an official visit over the weekend. It was his second official visit to SU as he took one during the summer (June) as well. During that visit, he was a priority Orange target. This time he was committed. All Syracuse caught up with Copeland after the trip to see how it went.

Q: What was different about this visit compared to the first?

Quadir Copeland: "This time I got to be really on campus. The last time it was over the summer and people weren't on campus. I got to see a lot of people on campus, meet some people. It was nice because just seeing the college life as it goes on. It was super amazing. And there was a football game so it was even better."

Q: How was your experience at the football game?

Copeland: "It was good. Tough loss but Syracuse fans are still crazy. So I can only imagine (what it's like) for basketball."

Q: What was it like watching practice?

Copeland: "I got to see an actual real practice so it was more of watching practice to see where I fit in. Where my spots would be played in the 2-3 and on offense. It was a whole different feel this time."

Q: What was it like visiting with Justin Taylor?

Copeland: "It was amazing. Just seeing how many people knew us and knew we were committed there. It was crazy."

Q: Did the visit solidify your commitment?

Copeland: "Oh yeah, for sure."