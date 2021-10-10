CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs vs. Bills in weather delay at halftime

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYtxg_0cNJAjeW00

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Week 5 game on “Sunday Night Football” is officially in a weather delay. There was a chance ahead of the game that thunderstorms would develop and cause a problem at some point this evening. Mother Nature waited until halftime, with the Bills leading 24-13.

The NFL won’t delay games simply for rain, but if there is lightning within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, the league is required to put the game into a weather delay.

The official account for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced that there is currently a shelter in place order at the stadium due to inclement weather. They’re directing all guests to follow the instruction of stadium personnel.

Teams remain in the locker room for an extended break at the half and they haven’t yet returned to the field. It probably couldn’t hurt the Chiefs, who have a lot of work to do after a poor first half of play.

Once the delay is lifted, they’ll give fans a chance to get to their seats and players a chance to get back out onto the field before they begin the second half. The game is expected to resume around 11:15 p.m. EST per NFL Football Operations.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills open as underdogs for first time this season vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have done something for the first time this season against the Buffalo Bills before even facing them in Week 5. The Chiefs (2-2) are favorites. Throughout the start of 2021, Buffalo has been favored in every game en route to their 3-1 start. In their lone loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills were near-touchdown favorites for that one.
NFL
Fox News

Josh Gordon will make Chiefs debut on Sunday night vs. Bills

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday. After Gordon practiced with the Chiefs following their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach...
NFL
SportsGrid

NFL Preview: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will look to exact a small slice of revenge against the Chiefs when they head back to the site of their AFC Championship loss. Buffalo lost the game 38-24 after jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Chiefs went on to the Super Bowl but were beaten handily by the Buccaneers, 31-9.
NFL
FanSided

Bills vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 5 NFL Game

The Buffalo Bills are clicking on all cylinders heading into their Sunday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Buffalo has responded to its season-opening loss with three straight wins by 20-plus points, including a 40-0 shellacking of the Houston Texans on Sunday. Now the Bills...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Times Union

Bills vs Chiefs: How to stream and watch online

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are treating Sunday night’s primetime showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) as just another game, but whether they want to admit it or not, this rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game is Buffalo’s biggest so far this year, representing a huge test for these Bills.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Bills

Kansas City and Buffalo were favored to be the top two teams in the AFC this season. And while there is still high optimism in each squad, the rest of the conference has posed a strong challenge early in the year. With other teams off to hot starts, that makes this matchup between the Chiefs and the Bills on Sunday night much more crucial. Who can gain clear momentum moving into the middle portion of a long season?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs have a decisively smaller list of players on the injury report compared to the Bills. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DE...
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Bills vs. Chiefs: Rivalry History

With the Houston Texans behind us, the Buffalo Bills now prepare for their upcoming matchup against the reigning AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. As we do in this series, we look forward to games by looking back at the previous ones, and there are a lot of them. It’s been a thrilling back and forth in the 50 games these two teams have played against one another. Though Buffalo proudly holds a narrow lead at 26-23-1. The series didn’t start against these Chiefs though, but rather a team based a little further south.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Inclement Weather#Nfl Football#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Buffalo Bills Week#Geha Field#Arrowhead#Nfl Football Operations
Salina Journal

Chiefs Wire Podcast: Another Sunday night in Arrowhead vs. Bills

We're back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we're previewing the Kansas City Chiefs' week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs' bounce-back victory in Philadelphia last week and the possibility of life without Frank Clark. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his relationship with newly acquired Josh Gordon and the emergence of tight end Jody Fortson. Lastly, Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton fills us in on Buffalo's game plan heading into Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Sunday Night Football Player Props: Bills vs. Chiefs

Thursday Night Football player props got me back on the winning track by going 3-1 for the night. Sunday Night Football is a much-anticipated matchup between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills will look to avenge their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs they suffered last year. There are plenty of player props I like in this game. I will give you my three best bets for the Sunday Night Football player props bets.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Bills Preview: Newfound Rivalry?

This Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will be meeting for a game that holds massive implications. Yes, it is still early. Each team still has immense confidence that they can reach the top of the mountain come season’s end. However, the three combined losses between these two teams were games they blew and handed to the other team.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

SNF: Bills vs Chiefs Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 5. At the end of a very long day of NFL football, we conclude the night with an absolute beauty of a game. Tonight the Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

NFL bettors will find these three Bills vs. Chiefs wagers irresistible

VSiN’s NFL experts offer up a side, a total and a prop for Sunday night’s showdown between the Bills and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Youmans: A mysterious season-opening loss to the Steelers is all but forgotten in the Bills’ rear-view mirror. Buffalo has bulldozed three weak opponents (Dolphins, Washington, Texans) with serious defensive and quarterback problems, so facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be a big step up in class. Kansas City obviously has defensive issues, but I doubt Josh Allen has the ability to match Mahomes in a shootout.
NFL
FanSided

What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. Bills game on?

Save for the hype of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers scheduled for next month, the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 was likely the most highly anticipated matchup of the season. Last year, the Bills lost in both the regular season and the postseason to the Chiefs yet overall they took the leap that many were hoping the organization could make with such a deep roster.
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs-Bills game delayed by lightning, thunderstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lightning in the area of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has halted the Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football at halftime. A stalled front above the Kansas City area has created ideal conditions for thunderstorms, which were forecast to arrive...
NFL
New York Post

Bills vs. Chiefs odds, prediction: Avoid the Kansas City temptation

Dave Tuley, senior reporter at VSiN.com, is in his fourth season with The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. His handicapping pieces appear in VSiN’s online magazine, Point Spread Weekly. Buffalo Bills (+3) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS:. I love Patrick Mahomes as much as the next football fan, but I’m not so sure...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bills: Rain and wind could have a big impact

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off on Sunday Night Football tonight in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. The stakes will be high as both Kansas City and Buffalo are expected to compete for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Unfortunately for the...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Chiefs: Five Questions with Arrowhead Pride

Ever since the disappointing result in the AFC Championship game last season, fans of the Buffalo Bills have been waiting for the rematch to see if they can finally overcome the Kansas City Chiefs. Well the time is finally here in primetime as these two powerhouses will once again battle. To preview the game we talked to Tom Childs over at Arrowhead Pride, SB Nation’s Chiefs blog.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy