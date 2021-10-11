CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving Will Not Be Playing in Brooklyn Nets Home Games for the Forseeable Future

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are gearing up to play their home games with their star guard, Kyrie Irving. In the recent vaccination drama surrounding Irving’s availability due to New York City’s COVID protocols, Nets’ head coach Steve Nash has confirmed that the team is grappling with the idea that they will not see Irving play in Barclays Center. Nash said, “We recognize he’s not playing in home games. We are going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

